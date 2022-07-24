scorecardresearch
CBSE class 10,12 results: Students not happy with marks can apply for rechecking from July 26

The board released the final results for classes 10 and 12 on Friday. Now, the online application process for verification of marks will start Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 24, 2022 6:04:23 pm
Students who are not happy with their CBSE class 10 and 12 grades and want to get them verified or re-evaluated can apply for the same starting Tuesday.

The board released the final results for classes 10 and 12 on Friday, and the online application process for verification of marks will start Tuesday. However, they can only apply for verification of their Term 2 marks.

When the board shared the Term 1 exam results with schools, earlier this year, students were able to convey their dissatisfaction with those marks to the CBSE at the time and appeal for rechecking. The board has taken a special decision that if their Term 1 marks were increased after the recheck, they would be taken into consideration for the final result, but if marks were decreased after rechecking, their original and higher marks would be counted for the result. According to the board, this decision was taken “looking into the special circumstances under which Term 1 exams were conducted”.

However, with the Term 2 results, any change in marks after verification or re-evaluation will be final and will be counted in their final results.

Apart from this, class 12 students who want a chance to improve their performance will be given the opportunity to try and improve their performance in one subject in the improvement exam. The compartment exams for both grades will be held from August 23 and only on the Term 2 examinations syllabus.

