CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2021 update

The Central Board of Secondary Education will not be releasing class 10 and 12 results on July 21. The board has cited that the nation will celebrate Eid on July 21, which has also been declared as a gazetted holiday. The schools are evaluating the class 10 and 12 results and the last date for finalising the class 12 result is July 22. CBSE, therefore, informed that to meet the last date and to assist schools, the regional offices of CBSE and examination department at their headquarters will be operational from 10 am to 5 pm.

The board in its previous notices had said that the result for class 10 students is expected to be released by July 15. The board officials have cited that the result is being delayed because of the Covid situation.

“These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools. Therefore, we have not decided the result date yet,” said a CBSE official.

CBSE has further notified that it will release a list of FAQs with regards to the queries received from various schools through email, WhatsApp etc. The FAQ list will be provided to schools by July 21, 12 noon so that schools can take appropriate action.

In 2020, the class 10 result was declared on July 15. Last year, when the coronavirus spread was at its peak, the board had already conducted most of the exams for class 10, except a few in the Northeast Delhi region due to violence in the city. But several exams for class 12 were not held. Keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak, the CBSE had devised an alternative marking scheme.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE, had earlier told indianexpress.com that the results will be declared by July 31 but the date has not been finalised as schools are still preparing the result.

Recently, the CBSE had opened the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 theory marks. The tabulation portal is available on cbse.gov.in. The schools would be given time to moderate the scores uploaded as per the reference year data bank.

The portal for moderation and tabulation will be open from July 16 to July 22. The board requested the schools to upload the marks as soon as possible for the board to declare the result by July 31.