CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: Board to conduct improvement, compartment exams from August 16

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam schedule for the candidates who want to appear for the physical examinations to improve their scores. Exams will also be conducted for students who were placed in the compartment category in the board results. The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15.

The CBSE declared the class 12 results on July 30 based on the alternate assessment criteria. The students were marked on the basis of their performance in class 10, 11 and pre board exams. The result of CBSE Class 10 is still awaited.

The exams will also be conducted for class 10 and 12 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates. The board will release the date sheet in due course of time.

As per the notification released by CBSE, the class 12 improvement, compartment exams will only be conducted for English core, physical education, business studies, accountancy, chemistry, political science, biology, economics sociology, IP, computer science, maths, Hindi elective and core, geography, psychology, home science, physics and history subjects only.

Candidates applying for improvement, private, patrachar, as well as second compartment, do not have to pay fees. Compartment candidates will have to fees as per the notification. As per the notice, candidates will be examined only on the reduced syllabus. The design of the question paper will be similar to sample question papers uploaded on the board’s website.

The registration portal will be soon made available on the board’s website. Candidates appearing for improvement and appearing for compartment exams based on the result declared in 2021 will have to register at the portal. However, students whose result was not prepared based on the alternative tabulation policy are automatically eligible to apply for the exam.