CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2019: Date and time confirmed

CBSE class 10, 12 results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of class 10, 12 examinations in the third week of May. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “The Class 10, 12 results are likely to be declared between May 13 to 17, 2019. The Class 12 results will be announced first, following which the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results after two to three days.”

The students can check the results through the official websites — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The evaluation process of the board copies has started, and CBSE has sent a show cause notices to school managements as the teachers of these respective schools did not participate in the evaluation process. “We have written to the Directorate of Education (DoE) recommending the disciplinary action against the school authorities. The board has also recommended a fine of Rs 50,000 to all these schools,” said CBSE secretary.

As per the board, around 35,000 teachers did not take part in the evaluation process which was commenced on March 14, 2019. “The evaluation process of 1.7 crore copies are likely to be completed by the first week of May, after which the board will start the leftover process for the result declaration.”

The teachers have been instructed to give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers. “This year, the marking scheme prepared for the evaluators highlights the priority has to be given to creative, correct and relevant answers given by students other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme,” the CBSE notification mentioned.

The board has taken the steps to encourage students to have a better conceptual understanding and to overcome issues related to rote-learning and rote-evaluation, the CBSE notification added.

This is the first time, the board has introduced apps to monitor the examination process. The exam centre locator (ECL) app has been developed to facilitate examinees to locate the centres, and podcast app- ‘CBSE- Shiksha Vani’ where special training audios launched every week to monitor the evaluation process.

Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for this year examination that was concluded on Thursday, April 4 with 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates.