CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Here is how marks will be calculated

CBSE result to be declared without exams, here’s how (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) CBSE result to be declared without exams, here’s how (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Result 2020 Date: Even as the CBSE decided not to hold the class 10 and 12 board exams, which were scheduled to be conducted from July 1, it will still go ahead with announcing the results. As informed by The Indian Express and mentioned by the Human Resource Development Minister in an earlier interview, the CBSE class 10, 12 results will be declared by July 15, under a special scheme.

In case a student is not satisfied with the marks given under the special scheme, they can appear for a later exam, the dates for which have not been announced yet. Further, after these exams, no improvement paper will be held as this facility is only available to class 12 students.

But the question remains, how will the marks be calculated, what is the special scheme?

The exam was not held for some 40-odd subjects; for students of class 10 and 12 who have completed all their exams, the result will be declared on the basis of their performance. The evaluation process for these exams had begun during the lockdown, as teachers were given answer scripts at their home to evaluate.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam canceled: What do the students think?

In the case of students who have appeared for more than three subjects, the ‘average of marks obtained in best three performing subjects’ will be awarded for subjects for which the exam was not held, as per the board.

I am thankful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, and Hon'ble HM of India @AmitShah ji for accepting our proposal of not holding the #CBSE examinations of class XII from 1st July to 15th July.@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 26, 2020

For students who have appeared in exams in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in ‘best two performing subjects’ will be awarded for papers for which exam was not held.

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2020

As per an official notification by CBSE, “There are very few students of class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in exams in only 1 or 2 subjects.” The result for these students will be calculated based on performance in appeared subjects and performance in internal or practical or project-based assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional exam conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, however, this is an option.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd