CBSE Class 10, 12 practicals from March 1: Instructions to follow during exams

Even as the practical exam and project assessment will be done in students' school, internal as well as external examiners will be present during the exam (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

CBSE class 10, 12 practical exams: The practical exams including project, internal assessment for classes 10 and 12 will begin from March 1 and will conclude by June 11. While the practical exams will be held in respective schools, the authorities will have to upload the marks immediately after the assessment is over. CBSE has also released detailed marks distribution for assessment at its website. The practicals will be held only by an external practical examiner appointed by the board.

Even as the practical exam and project assessment will be done in students’ school, internal as well as external examiners will be present during the exam. In case the exams do not held properly, the exam will be cancelled and students will be awarded proportionate marks based on marks secured in the theory exam of the concerned subject, as per the board. An observer will also be appointed by the board to supervise the conduct of the exam.

Read | What Budget 2021 tells us about reforms in CBSE Board exams

While conducting the exams, COVID-19 protocols will be followed. During the exam, a batch of 25 students will be divided into two sub-groups. The labs should be sanitised before holding the exam. Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing protocol will be mandatory.

Schools will have to prepare entry and exit norms for students based on the location and infrastructure of laboratories and also mark sign from entry to the laboratory for maintaining social distancing. Students will have to wash their hands before starting the practical and after completion, as per the guidelines.

For students who have symptoms or unwell students, the exam will be conducted separately. Non-compliance of instructions will invite a fine of Rs 50,000 on the schools.