CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams Date Sheet 2027: Check schedule for regular schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for the 2026-27 academic session. The board has also released the subject-wise marks distribution for both classes, specifying how marks will be divided between theory papers, practical examinations, project work and internal assessment.

The practical examinations and internal assessments will be conducted in two phases, depending on the academic calendar followed by schools. For schools located in winter-bound regions, the assessments will be held from November 9 to December 19, 2026. Schools following the regular academic session will conduct these examinations from January 1 to February 13, 2027.