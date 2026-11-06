CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams Date Sheet 2027: Check schedule for regular schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for the 2026-27 academic session. The board has also released the subject-wise marks distribution for both classes, specifying how marks will be divided between theory papers, practical examinations, project work and internal assessment.
The practical examinations and internal assessments will be conducted in two phases, depending on the academic calendar followed by schools. For schools located in winter-bound regions, the assessments will be held from November 9 to December 19, 2026. Schools following the regular academic session will conduct these examinations from January 1 to February 13, 2027.
CBSE Practical Exams 2027: Important dates
|Category
|Practical exam and assessment dates
|Winter-bound schools
|November 9 to December 19, 2026
|Regular-session schools
|January 1 to February 13, 2027
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027: Subject-wise marks distribution
For most Class 10 subjects, the assessment carries 100 marks, divided into 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. However, the distribution differs for subjects involving practical work or project assessment.
Computer Applications carries 50 marks each for theory and practical examinations. Home Science has 70 marks for theory and 30 for practicals, while Painting carries 30 marks for theory, 50 for practicals and 20 for internal assessment. Elements of Business has 70 marks for theory and 30 for project work. Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic follow an 80:20 division between theory and internal assessment.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027: Practical and project marks
For Class 12, Physics, Chemistry and Biology carry 70 marks for theory and 30 for practical examinations. Computer Science and Geography also follow a 70:30 theory-practical division, while Psychology has 70 marks for theory and 30 for practical assessment.
Mathematics carries 80 marks for theory and 20 for internal assessment. Economics, Business Studies and Accountancy have 80 marks for theory and 20 for project work. The distribution for vocational subjects varies according to the subject and its assessment requirements.
Students should check the subject-wise marks bifurcation circular on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, to confirm the allocation for their chosen subjects. Schools have also been asked to ensure that students are informed about the assessment arrangements and the maximum marks allotted to each component.