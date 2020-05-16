When will CBSE release Class 10, 12 exams date sheet? HRD Minister answers

The CBSE Class 10, 12 exam schedule will be released by Monday. Representational Image/ file The CBSE Class 10, 12 exam schedule will be released by Monday. Representational Image/ file

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020: The pending exams schedule of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 will not be released today, as the board is taking consideration into some additional technical aspects before announcing the final schedule. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank — through his tweet — said the date sheet of class 10, 12 exams will be released by Monday.

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

Earlier today, the minister informed that the date sheet will be released today at 5 pm.

The remaining papers of class 12 will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The examination were earlier postponed twice this year, first due to violence at Maujpur-Babarpur areas of north-east Delhi, and later due to coronavirus pandemic.

CBSE board exams will now be conducted only for 29 major exams – includes six exams for class 10 students for north-east Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country.

The class 12 students will appear for these papers– Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

For class 10, only exams for students of north-east Delhi, who could not appear for the examination due to the riots, will be held.

The evaluation process of the board examinations has been started, and will be completed within 50 days, the HRD Minister earlier in a webinar said. The results are expected to be announced in August. The board has also decided to provide another chance to all failed students of class 9 and 11. The schools can conduct the examinations online/ offline and can decide promotions on the basis of this test.

