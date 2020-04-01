CBSE 10th, 12th exams: Board to re-conduct exams for ‘major subjects’ only, check list

A total of 29 exams to be conducted again (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / Representational image) A total of 29 exams to be conducted again (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today announced that not all exams will be re-conducted for students of class 10 and 12 from Delhi’s North-East area. Students from this region had to miss exams as violence had erupted in the area, however, the said exams were held as per schedule for rest of the country.

CBSE in a recent circular has said that only the exams for major subjects will be conducted for these students. This is a one-time measure only. The board stated, “The Board will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.”

The circular added, “When the Board is in a position to hold examinations, it shall hold examinations only for the following 29 subjects.” This includes six class 10 exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi intermediate students only. In total, 29 exams will be held again.

Subjects of class 10 for which exams will be held Subjects of class 12 for which exams will be held To be conducted for whole of India To be conducted for North East Delhi To be conducted for whole of India To be conducted for North East Delhi Nil 1.Hindi Course A, 2.Hindi Course B, 3.English Comm, 4.English Lng & Lit, 5. Science, 6.Social Science 1.Business Studies, 2. Geography, 3.Hindi (Elective), 4.Hindi (Core), 5.Home Science, 6.Sociology, 7.Computer Science (Old), 8.Computer Science (New), 9.Information Practice (Old) 10.Information Practice (new), 11.Information Technology, 12.Bio-Technology 1.English Elective – N, 2. English Elective -C, 3. English Core, 4.Mathematics, 5. Economics, 6.Biology, 7.Political Science, 8.History, 9.Physics, 10.Accountancy, 11.Chemistry Nil 06 12 11

While there was a notice circulating on social media that the CBSE exams will be held form April 22 onward, the board in an official notice said that at least 10 days will be given between conducting exams and the announcement of date sheet. The exam dates have not been announced yet. Before starting the evaluation process a couple of days’ time will be given, as well. The exams and evaluation process were put on halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, CBSE has decided to promote all students from class 1 to 8 to next grade. The decision has been taken to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier, talking to The Indian Express, HRD secretary said, ” The pending papers can be completed in May and results will be announced in June.” Over 31 lakh students had applied to appear for the CBSE exams.

