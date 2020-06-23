CBSE to inform Supreme Court on remaining exams on Thursday

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams were from July 1 (Representational image) CBSE Class 10, 12 exams were from July 1 (Representational image)

The Supreme Court will decide on whether or not to conduct the pending class 10 and class 12 board exams on Thursday. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta has informed, “The discussions are at an advanced stage. By tomorrow evening, the decision will be finalised.” The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams were scheduled to begin from July 1 to 15 but after resistance from parents and students due to the increasing coronavirus cases, the government and the central board are rethinking their decision.

The CBSE was to declare the decision today, which would affect over 30 lakh students.

JUST IN: Students will have to wait another 2 days to find out CBSE's decision on holding remaining Board exams. SG Tushar Mehta informs SC, “Discussions at an advanced stage. By tom evening, decision will be finalised”.

As reported by indianexpress.com earlier, the board is likely to look for an alternative mode of assessment for students. This means that the exams are cancelled and the result will be calculated on the basis of internal marks of students and the exams that have already taken place.

In case, a student is not happy with their marks, they will be given a second chance to appear for exams later, as per sources. CBSE was anyway going to conduct exams for only 29 major subjects which were important for admissions to university; for the rest of the subjects, students were going to get marks on the basis of internal assessment, anyway.

Considering the coronavirus situation, several state boards have also promoted students. The CISCE has also offered students to appear for exams later and will otherwise promote students based on internal assessment.

CBSE board exams are more critical considering that the marks obtained by a student in Class 12 are a pre-requisite for admission to universities as well as for entrance exams like JEE and NEET. Thus, a delayed result would mean a delay in the admission process. Most of the universities including the University of Delhi (DU) have started their admission process already.

The pending exams for Class 12 included 12 core subjects — Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

Apart from Class 12, CBSE was also to hold the pending exams for Class 10 students belonging to the North-East region of Delhi which was affected by violence earlier this year. For other Class 10 students, the result was to be declared on the basis of exams conducted and internal assessment for the rest of the subjects.

