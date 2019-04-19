CBSE Class 10th, 12th exams: List of exemptions for differently-abled students for 2020 boards

CBSE class 10, 12 exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a new circular with an aim to make the schools affiliated to the board, accessible to all including differently-abled children. Sharing a detailed list of exemptions available for differently-abled students appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams, the board said that these changes will be applicable for the 2020 examination onwards and would supersede all earlier circulars.

READ | CBSE results 2019: ‘Stop speculating result date’, says official

Advertising

Some of the norms enlisted are already announced while others are new. In its circular, CBSE said, “Neither the schools nor the students are fully aware of these exemptions and are also not following the correct way of seeking available exemptions during their course of studies and examinations.”

Read| CBSE makes Arts education mandatory

Here is the list of exemptions:

Different answer booklet: Answer books of candidates with benchmark disabilities to be sent separately by the centre superintendents to the concerned regional office. A separate column is provided on the title page of the answer book for indicating the category of disability of the student who is attempting the exam.

Allowed items: While candidates are not allowed to take anything but admit card, pen, pencil et al, inside the exam hall; students belonging to PwD category will be permitted the use of a calculator, magnifying glass, portable video magnifier. Use of computers is also allowed for students for typing answers, however, proper and prior permissions are required in these cases.

Advertising

Subject relaxations: Students belonging to PwD and PwBD category have an exemption from the third language course. They have the option of studying one compulsory language as against two for other children in class 10. Further, students can decide any four subjects from the two groups — Mathematics, Science, Social Science, another language, Music (anyone), Painting, Home Science, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy, Computer Application and any one skill subject (except automotive).

Read| CBSE class 10, 12 result 2019: List of errors in question papers

Additionally, physiotherapy exercises are considered as equivalent to health and physical education course of the Board, as per the new circular.

Instructions for schools

CBSE has also issued a series of instructions for schools to follow –

Modify the existing physical infrastructure and teaching methodologies to meet the needs of all children including those with special needs, said CBSE. It asked schools to ensure that the school premises are made disabled friendly by 2020 and all educational institutions including hostels, libraries, laboratories and buildings have barrier-free access.

With an aim of making schools accessible to all, the CBSE has asked the schools to ensure availability of study material for the disabled and talking textbooks, reading machines and computers with speech software along with an adequate number of sign language interpreters, transcription services and a loop induction system for the students with speech-language disability.

It has also asked schools to ensure regular in-service training of teachers in inclusive education at the elementary and secondary level.