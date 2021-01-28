CBSE to release Classes 10, 12 exams 2021 datesheet on February 2: Nishank

CBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheets 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheets of classes 10 and 12 exams on Tuesday, February 2, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said today. The exams will be held from May 4 to June 10. The minister also said that CBSE will digitalise the 45-year records of the students.

The exam will be held in the offline mode, and paper will have 33 per cent internal choice questions, also 30 per cent of the syllabus been reduced. The candidates need to follow COVID-19 pandemic precautions, wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15.

The datesheet once released will be available at the website- cbse.gov.in.