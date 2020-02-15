CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2020 day 1: 55,364 appeared for 36 subjects

CBSE exams begin (Representational Image) CBSE exams begin (Representational Image)

CBSE Board exam 2020: As many as 55,364 students appeared for 36 subject exams conducted today – the first day of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams. CBSE in a tweet had said that the “exams were conducted successfully”. The main exams will begin from February 26 with English being the first exam. The exams conducted today were skill-based including retail, healthcare, music production etc.

This year, 30,96,771 students will be appearing for CBSE class 10, 12 exams. Last year the number was over 31.14 lakhh. The board exams for class 10 will be held from February 15 to March 20 and for class 12, the same will be held from March 30, as per the CBSE Board exams date sheet.

The CBSE 2020 annual Class X & XII exams successfully started today. A total of 55364 candidates appeared in 36 subjects like Retailing, Security, Agriculture, Healthcare, Media, Geo-spatial Technology, Music Production & more. @PIB_India @PTI_News @HRDMinistry — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 15, 2020

Read| CBSE board exams: PM Modi urges students to appear for exams in ‘stress-free manner’

Last year, the highest number of students (over 7 lakh) appeared for the physical education exam. Among the least opted for courses were Carnatic Music, Mohiniyattam Dance, Health Centre Management, theatre studies, and library information science for class 12 for which across India less than 10 students had appeared.

CBSE had last year declared result in record 28 days. Claiming that 1.75 lakh teachers were enrolled to check 67 lakh answer sheet. The board also credited several tech initiatives for the same. Meanwhile, the board has also released a series of rules for students and parents to follow for board exams. Read here.

