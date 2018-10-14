CBSE English syllabus for Class 10, 12 board exams 2019

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Here is the detail syllabus on English of CBSE Class 10, 12. (Image source: pixabay.com) CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Here is the detail syllabus on English of CBSE Class 10, 12. (Image source: pixabay.com)

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board examinations from February for the coming academic year 2019. The board has already released a list of vocational subjects for the examinations that will be conducted from February to March 2019, the schedule and date of the examinations will be released later.

Apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for typography and Computer Applications (English), web applications, graphics, office communication, et al, in February as these subjects have larger practical component, and shorter theory papers.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2019: Check the complete syllabus on English

Class 10

The general objectives at this stage are:

• To build greater confidence and proficiency in oral and written communication

• To develop the ability and knowledge required in order to engage in independent reflection and

inquiry

•To use appropriate English to communicate in various social settings

• To equip learners with essential language skills to question and to articulate their point of view

• To build competence in the different registers of English

• To develop sensitivity to, and appreciation of, other varieties of English, Indian Englishes, and the culture they reflect

• To enable the learner to access knowledge and information through reference skills ( consulting

a dictionary/thesaurus, library, internet etc.)

• To develop curiosity and creativity through extensive reading

• To facilitate self-learning to enable them to become independent learners

• To review, organise and edit their own work and work done by the peers

At the end of this stage learners will be able to do the following:

• Give a brief oral description of events/incidents of topical interest

• Retell the contents of authentic audio texts (weather reports, public announcements, simple

advertisements, short interviews, etc.)

• Participate in conversations, discussions, etc. on topics of mutual interest in non-classroom

situations

•· Narrate the story depicted pictorially or in any other non-verbal mode

• Respond in writing to business letters, official communications

• Read and identify the main points/significant details of texts like scripts of audio-video interviews,

discussions, debates, etc.

• Write without prior preparation on a given topic and be able to defend or explain the position

taken/views expressed

• Write a summary of short lectures on familiar topics by making/taking notes

• Write an assessment of different points of view expressed in a discussion/debate

• Read poems effectively ( with proper rhythm and intonation )

• Grasp the theme of the poem and appreciate the creative uses of language

• To transcode information from a graph/chart to a description/report

Language Items

In addition to consolidating the grammatical items practised earlier, the courses at secondary level

will seek to reinforce the following explicitly:

• Sequence of tenses

• Reported speech in extended texts

• Modal auxiliaries (those not covered at upper primary)

• Non-finites(infinitives, gerunds, participles)

• Conditional clauses

• Complex and compound sentences

• Phrasal verbs and prepositional phrases

• Cohesive devices

• Punctuation (semicolon, colon, dash, hyphen, parenthesis or use of brackets and exclamation

mark)

Methods and Techniques

The methodology will be based on a multi-skill, activity based, learner-centred approach. Care

would be taken to fulfil the functional (communicative), literary (aesthetic) and cultural (sociological)

needs of the learner. In this situation the teacher is the facilitator of learning, s(he) presents language items, contrives situations which motivate the child to use English for the purposes of communication and expression.

A few suggested activities are:

• Role-playing

• Simulating real-to-life situations

• Dramatising and miming

• Problem-solving and decision making

• Interpreting information given in tabular form and schedule

• Using newspaper clippings

• Borrowing situations from the world around the learners, from books and from other disciplines

• Using language games, riddles, puzzles and jokes

• Interpreting pictures/sketches/cartoons

• Debating and discussing

• Narrating and discussing stories, anecdotes, etc.

• Reciting poems

• Working in pairs and groups

• Using media inputs — computer, television, video cassettes, tapes,

software packages.

Class 12

The general objectives at this stage are:

• To listen to and comprehend live as well as recorded oral presentations on a variety of topics.

• To develop greater confidence and proficiency in the use of language skills necessary for social

and academic purposes.

• To participate in group discussions/interviews, making short oral presentations on given topics.

• To perceive the over-all meaning and organisation of the text (i.e., the relationships of the

different “chunks” in the text to each other).

• To identify the central/main point and supporting details, etc.

• To build communicative competence in various registers of English.

• To promote advanced language skills with an aim to develop the skills of reasoning, drawing

inferences, etc. through meaningful activities.

• To translate texts from Mother Tongue(s) into English and vice versa.

• To develop the ability and knowledge required in order to engage in independent reflection and

enquiry.

• To develop the capacity to appreciate the literary use of English and also use English creatively and

imaginatively.

At the end of this stage learners will be able to do the following:

• Read and comprehend extended texts ( prescribed and non-prescribed) in the following genres:

fiction, science fiction, drama, poetry, biography, autobiography, travel and sports literature, etc.

• Text-based writing (i.e., writing in response to questions or tasks based on prescribed or unseen texts)

• Understand and respond to lectures, speeches, etc.

• Write expository/argumentative essays of 250-500 words, explaining or

developing a topic, arguing a case, etc.

• Write formal/informal letters and applications for different purposes.

• Write items related to the workplace (minutes, memoranda, notices, summaries,

reports; filling up of forms, preparing CVs, e-mail messages, etc.).

• Taking/making notes from reference materials, recorded talks etc.

Language Items

The Core Course should draw upon the language items suggested for Classes IX-X

and delve deeper into their usage and functions. Particular attention may, however,

be given to the following areas of grammar:

• The uses of different tense forms for different kinds of narration (e.g. media commentaries,

reports, programmes, etc.).

• The use of passive forms in scientific and innovative writings.

• Converting one kind of sentence/clause into a different kind of structure as well as other items

to exemplify stylistic variations in different discourses.

• Modal auxiliaries — uses based on semantic considerations.

The study of formal (descriptive) grammar, at a very elementary level, will be introduced in Class 11. A book for the Core Course containing suitable exercises on grammar as well as basic phonology is recommended. A conscious knowledge of some grammatical rules and sound

patterns may be useful and interesting at this stage.

Methods and Techniques

The techniques used for teaching should promote habits of self-learning and reduce dependence on the teacher. In general, we recommend a multi-skill, learner-centred, activity-based approach, of which there can be many variations. The core classroom activity is likely to be that of silent reading of prescribed/selected texts for comprehension, which can lead to other forms of language learning activities such as role play, dramatisation, group discussion, writing, etc. (although many such activities could be carried out without the preliminary use of textual material).

Group and pair activities can be resorted to when desired, but many useful language activities can be carried out individually. In general, teachers should encourage students to interact actively with texts and with each other. Oral activity (group discussion, etc.) should be encouraged.

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Syllabus of Elective English

The general objectives at this stage are:

•To provide extensive exposure to a variety of writings in English including some classics.

• To develop sensitivity to the literary and creative uses of language.

• To further expand the learners’ vocabulary resources through the use of dictionary, thesaurus

and encyclopaedia.

• To develop a taste for reading with discernment and delight.

• To initiate the study of formal English grammar and elementary linguistics and phonetics.

• To enable learners to translate texts from mother tongue into English and vice versa.

• To critically examine a text and comment on different aspects of it.

At the end of this stage, the Elective Course would ensure that the learner

• Grasps the global meaning of the text, its gist and understands how its theme and sub-theme relate.

•· Relates the details to the message in it; for example, how the details support a generalization or the conclusion either by classification or by contrast and comparison.

• Comprehends details, locates and identifies facts, arguments, logical relationships, generalizations, conclusions, etc.

• Draws inferences, supplies missing details, predicts outcomes, grasps the significance of particular details and interprets what he/she reads.

• Assesses the attitude and bias of the author.

• Infers the meanings of words and phrases from the context; differentiates between apparent synonyms and appreciates the nuances of words.

• Appreciates stylistic nuances, the lexical structure, its literal and figurative use and analyses a variety of texts.

• Identifies different styles of writing like humorous, satirical, contemplative, ironical and burlesque.

• Does text-based writing (writing in response to questions or tasks based on prescribed as well as ‘unseen’ texts).

• Develops the advanced skills of reasoning, making inferences, judgements, etc.

• Develops familiarity with the poetic uses of language including features of language through which artistic effect is achieved.

