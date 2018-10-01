CBSE Class 10, 12 exam schedule to come by Friday, check at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2019: The entire date sheet will be released by Friday, September 5 CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2019: The entire date sheet will be released by Friday, September 5

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the entire schedule of Class 10, 12 exams by Friday, September 5. Candidates can check the entire schedule of 2019 exams on the board’s official website, cbse.nic.in. “The board is at the last leg of preparation of datesheet. The entire schedule of Class 10, 12 examinations will come by Friday, October 5,” said an official from CBSE exam cell.

The boards, always held in the month of March, will be conducted in February in 2019 following a Delhi High Court order (dated July 11, 2018) directing the Delhi University and CBSE to ensure from the commencing academic year, the result of CBSE, including re-evaluation, is taken into account while determining the cut-off date for admission to colleges of the University of Delhi.

Apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc in February as these subjects have larger practical component, and shorter theory papers.

Due to the advancement of the datasheet, CBSE can release the main and re-evaluation results earlier to facilitate students to get admissions in degree courses in various universities in India, the board said in a media release.

Last year the examinations were held from March to April, and a total of 10.76 lakh students registered for the exam out of which 10.20 lakh had appeared.

