CBSE Class 10, 12 evaluation process to begin at home by teachers: HRD Minister

Over 1.5 crore answer scripts will be evaluated from tomorrow. Representational image/ file Over 1.5 crore answer scripts will be evaluated from tomorrow. Representational image/ file

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the evaluation process of class 10, 12 examinations from Sunday, May 10. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today stated that teachers will evaluate answer sheets from home, while the Ministry of Home Affairs has earmarked 3000 schools for the evaluation process.

The answer scripts will be delivered at home for teachers and then re-collected. These 3000 evaluation centers will act as the focal point, the minister informed. The Ministry of Home Affairs has given the nod to the transport.

“Over 1.5 crore answer scripts will be evaluated and the entire process will be completed soon, the results will be declared following that,” the HRD minister tweeted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining exams for class 12 from July 1 to 15, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Friday.

For class 12, CBSE will conduct exams for Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology. Apart from this, the board will conduct all the tests that class 12 students from north-east Delhi could not take because of the riots.

On April 1, CBSE informed that 29 subjects out of the approximately 90 remained around the time the nation-wide lockdown was imposed. For class 10, only exams for students of north-east Delhi, who could not appear for the examination due to the riots, will be held. The results for the exams conducted from July 1 to 15 is likely to be announced in August.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd