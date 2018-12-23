CBSE 10th, 12th datesheet released, check schedule

CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2019 Class 10, Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 exams 2019. The CBSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 21, while Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 3, 2019.

Advertising

The exam will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 1:30 pm, the answer books will be distributed at 10 am and question papers at 10:15 am.

The students can check the date sheet from the official website. The entire schedule is available at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 exams from February 21: Check datesheet

Thursday, February 21- e- Publishing and e- Office

Friday, February 22- Painting

Saturday, February 23- Hind, Music, Melins

Monday, February 25, 2019- Hind, Music Vocal

Advertising

Wednesday, February 27, 2019- Carnatic Music Voc, Carnatic Music (Melins), Hind Music Perins, National Cadet Cor Hind Music Perins, Elem. of Business, Elementary Book Keeping and Acountancy, Dynamics of Retailing, Security, Automobile Tech, Introduction to Finance Markets, intro to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front of Office Opera, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care Services

Saturday, March 2- Info Technology

Tuesday, March 5- Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Soanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai, Urdu Course B

Thursday, March 7- Mathematics

Saturday, March 9- Kannada, Arabic, French, Gurung

Wednesday, March 13- Science-Theoy, Science practical

Saturday, March 16- Sanskrit

Tuesday, March 19- Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B

Saturday, March 23- English Communicative, English Language and Literature

Monday, March 25- Home Science

Wednesday, March 27- Foundatio of IT, Info andd Comm. Tech

Friday, March 29- Social Science.

CBSE Class 12 exams from February 15: Check datesheet

Friday, February 15- Hind Music Melins, Office Procedure and practices, Olericulture, Garment Construction, Textile Chemical Processing

Saturday, February 16- Carnatic Music Melins, Bharatnatyam dance, Odissi dance, Mohiniyattam dance, Agriculture, National Cadet Corps, Office Communication, Applied Physics, Food and beverage- Cost and control, Laboratory Medicines, Retail Operations, Information Storage and Retrieval, Advance Front Office Operations, Cost Accounting, Marketing, Derivative Marketing Operations, Basic Pattern Development, Shorthand English, Shorthand Hindi, Ac and Refrigeration II, Child Health Nursing

Monday, February 18- Carnatic Music Vocal, Knowledge Tradition and Practices, Engineering Science, Mechanical engineering, Basic concepts of Health Disease and Medical Terminology, Food Services, Geospatial Tech, Clinical Biochemistry and Microbiology, Retail services, Library Science and Res Management, Front office Operations, Travel, Basic Horticulture, Bus Operation and admin, Design nad Innovation, Financial Accounting, Salesmanship

Wednesday, February 20- Hindustani Music, Fashion Studies, Floriculture, Taxation,. Insurance, Auto Engineering, Printed Textile

Thursday, February 21- hindustani Music Vocal

Friday, February 22- Health Care Management, Capial Market operations, Electrical Machine

Saturday, February 23- Banking, Autosh Rpr, Holistic Health, electric Appliances

Monday, February 25- Mass meddia studies, Evaluation and forms of Mass media

Tuesday, February 26- Food Prod-III, typography CA- English, Typography CA Hindi

Wednesday, February 27- Food Productions-IV, Web Applications

Saturday, March 2- English Elective, English Core

Tuesday, March 5- Physics

Wednesday, March 6- Accountancy

Thursday, March 7- Geography, Biotechnology

Friday, March 8- Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, and other regional languages

Saturday, March 9- Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

Monday, March 11- Sociology

Tuesday, March 12- Chemistry

Thursday, March 14- Business Studies

Friday, March 15- Biology

Saturday, March 16- Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Commercial Art

Monday, March 18- Mathematics

Tuesday, March 19- Political Science

Saturday, March 23- Sanskrit Elective, Legal Studies, Sanskrit core

Monday, March 25- History

Tuesday, March 26- Urdu Elective, Kathak Dance, Urdu Core

Wednesday, March 27- Economics

Thursday, March 28- Informatics, Computer Scienvce

Friday, March 29- Psychology

Saturday, March 30- Physical Education

Monday, April 1- Engineering Graphics, Home Science

Tuesday, April 2- Philosophy, Entrepreneurship, Human Rights and Gender Studies, Theatre Studies, Library and Info Science

Wednesday, April 3- Multimedia and Web, intro to Hospital Management.

The board has already released a list of vocational subjects, exams for which are scheduled to be conducted from February to March 2019. Apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc in February as these subjects have a larger practical component and shorter theory papers.

Advertising

The board has also extended the passing criteria for Class 10 students. From the coming academic year 2019, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical combined to declare pass in the subject.