CBSE Class 10th, 12th datesheet updates

CBSE Class 10th, 12th exams 2019: As the date sheet for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) examinations has been released, the students are now expecting the schedule for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations to come out soon.

Advertising

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Anita Karwal, chairman CBSE said, “The date sheet for the CBSE Class 10, 12 examinations 2019 will be released within the second week of January. All the students who will appear in the examinations can check the schedule through the official website, cbse.nic.in.”

CBSE has already released a list of vocational subjects that is scheduled to be conducted from February to March 2019. Apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc in February as these subjects have a larger practical component, and shorter theory papers. The schedule and date of the examinations will be released soon.

The board has also extended the passing criteria for Class 10 students. From the coming academic year 2019, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical combined to declare pass in the subject.

Advertising

“It has now been decided to extend the same passing criteria henceforth for the students of secondary classes i.e. candidates appearing for Class 10 examination 2019 onwards will have to secure 33 per cent (both taken together) in the subjects to be eligible to pass the subject,” mentioned the official release.

Most state boards have announced their HSC and SSC datesheets or the exam dates.