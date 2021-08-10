CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet released for compartment, improvement exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the datesheet for class 10 and 12 improvement and compartment exams as well as for the private students. The class 10 exams will begin on August 25 and conclude on September 8 whereas the class 12 exam will begin on August 25 and will conclude on September 16. The date sheet is available on the official website – cbse.gov.in.

The exams will begin at 10:30 am and the answer sheets will be distributed at 10 am. The question papers will be distributed at 10:15 am and candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the paper. The exam duration of each exam has been mentioned with the exam name in the date sheet.

CBSE has also shared the eligibility of candidates who can appear for the improvement exams. Candidates who were declared passed based on the tabulation policy but are unsatisfied with their marks, those who have been placed in the compartment category in the result declared, candidates whose result could not be computed, and candidates who appeared as regular students in six subjects but did not clear one paper from five main subjects.

Schools will be informed about the date of downloading the admit cards. CBSE will be conducting exams in the designated centres following strict Covid-19 protocols.

For the private candidates, only the candidates who registered to appear for the main examination 2021 will be allowed to appear in the exam and no fresh candidates will be allowed to appear.

Private candidates in the fail category and improvement candidates registered for the main examination are also eligible to appear in the exams. Apart from them, private candidates in the second compartment for the years 2019, 2020 can also appear in the offline exams.

The CBSE declared the class 12 results on July 30 based on the alternate assessment criteria. The students were marked on the basis of their performance in class 10, 11 and pre-board exams. The result of CBSE Class 10 is was released on August 3.