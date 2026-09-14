CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: When will it be out? Check past trends

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun its pre-examination preparations for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, even as the date sheet for the upcoming exams is yet to be released. The Board has initiated the process of finalising candidate data and has invited bids for scanning and processing “flying slips” containing details of students appearing for the examinations.

The timeline followed by CBSE last year provides an indication of when students could expect the 2027 date sheet. For the 2026 board examinations, CBSE released a tentative date sheet on September 24, 2025, for the first time. The Board said this was done 146 days before the examinations to give students, schools and teachers sufficient time to plan.