CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment exams: Registration begins, check how to apply

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment exams: The online submission of list of candidates who are placed in CBSE compartment (Class 10 and 12) examination has been started. The examination is scheduled to be held in July. The admit cards will be available for downloading from the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in, from second week of July.

Candidates who have appeared in March 2018 examination as a Private Candidate and placed under compartment (Class XII) or (Class X) will be eligible to apply through the CBSE website. Parents or candidates may note that confirmation page along with enclosures is to be submitted to the respective Regional office by hand or speed post.

Compartment Examination 2018 will be the last chance for candidates who appeared in Class X or XII examination held in March 2018.

Eligibility criteria

Class 12 compartment students

Private candidates who appeared in March 2018 and declared as compartment are eligible to apply only in one subject in which placed in compartment . Candidate with six subjects and placed in compartment in two subjects shall appear in any one of two subjects.

or

Candidates who have appeared in six subjects in March 2018 and declared pass but could not clear one subject can appear in that subject in July 2018 examination as an Improvement category.

Class 10 Compartment students

Private candidates who appeared in March 2018 and declared as compartment are eligible to apply only in one or two subjects in which placed in Compartment.

Application fees

The candidates belong to Delhi have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

The candidates apart from Delhi have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 with an additional postal charge of Rs 55.

The foreign candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 with an additional postal charges of Rs 200.

All the candidates who will appear for the examination have to apply between June 12 to June 21 without paying late fees.

The candidates who will apply between June 22 to June 27 have to pay a late fee of Rs 1000.

The candidates have to pay a late fee of Rs 5000 who will apply between June 28 to June 30, 2018.

This year, a total of 1,86,067 students have got compartment in CBSE Class 10 examinations, while a total of 91,818 students have got a compartment in Class 12 examinations.

