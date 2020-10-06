CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams re-evaluation process

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment result to be announced by October 10 (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will allow re-evaluation and verification of marks for the supplementary or compartment exams held for class 10, 12 board exams of subjects for which exams have been conducted. Students will have to apply at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

The application process for verification of marks will be open from the third day from the date of declaration of the result to the fourth day from the date of declaration of result. Students will also get a chance to obtain a copy of evaluated answer books from the 12th date of declaration of result and re-evaluation applications will b accepted from the 15th day of result declaration.

While the exact date of the re-evaluation is not known yet, CBSE told the Supreme Court that it would declare the result by October 10. about two lakh students were eligible to appear for class 10, 12 compartment exams.

As per rules, only one application for each step for candidates will be accepted which means students will have to decide whether they wish to apply for one or multiple subjects before applying. Any change in marks including the decrease will be effected. Candidates whose marks have been changed will have to surrender their mark sheets and will be given new ones.

A fee of Rs 500 per subject will be applicable for verification. Candidates who have applied for obtaining the evaluated answer book will be eligible to apply for obtaining a copy of evaluated answer books. Requests for re-evaluation or challenge will be accepted only for the theory portion for Rs 100 per question. The status of reevaluation will be uploaded on the website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd