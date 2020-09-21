CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams tomorrow: Guidelines to follow

CBSE compartment exams to begin from September 22 (Representational image)

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the compartmental exams for classes 10 and 12 from September 22 onward. Since the exams will be held during the pandemic, candidates will have to wear a mask and carry sanitisers with them. Social distancing will also be followed during the exam. To hold the exams, the board has increased the number of exam centres from 575 to 1,278.

Passing marks: The exam pattern including the passing marks remains the same for the compartment exam as for the normal board exams. Students have to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in the subject as well as overall to be considered as passed. In case a student fails to secure passing marks in the compartment exam, they will not be considered as pass and will have to repeat a year.

Things to carry: Students need to carry their admit card to the exam hall. Along with the admit card, students need to wear a mask and a sanitiser to the exam hall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students will have to wear uniforms to the exam hall. Further, no written material or communication devices are allowed inside the exam hall.

Improvement paper: While compartment exams are for students who fail in one or two papers. This year, the exam is also being conducted for students who are not satisfied with the marking scheme for the papers for which the exam could not take place. Marks obtained in the compartment exam will be considered final and no further improvement exam will be held for them.

Reporting time: Due to the pandemic, the entry will be staggered in the exam hall. Students also have to undergo checking or frisking thus, they need to report to the exam centres well in advance. Entry time, exam time and venue will all be mentioned in the admit card along with other rules, students need to read and follow them.

