CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams admit card 2020 released: Steps to download hall ticket

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams admit card 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the compartment exams at its official website cbse.nic.in. The exams will begin on September 22 for both class 10 and 12 students. Along with those who could not clear the exams in the first go, students who were not happy with CBSE’s special marking scheme can also appear for these exams.

Reportedly, about five lakh students were eligible to appear for the exams. Considering the pandemic conditions, exams will be held amid special precautions. Masks and sanitisers will be mandatory for students and exams will be held amid social distancing norms. As per guidelines of the Ministry of Health, use of spit or saliva in turning pages is prohibited and exam centres will be set-up outside containment zones.

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link (opt for private or regular student link, as applicable)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

Read full CBSE class 10, 12 exam date sheet here

CBSE had informed the Supreme Court that it has increased the exam centres from 575 to 1,278. Further, instead of 40 students, only 12 could sit in one room as a precautionary measure due to the pandemic.

