CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2018 datesheet released, check here

CBSE compartment exams 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam dates for the compartment examinations. All those students who would be appearing for the same can check out the entire schedule at the official website – cbse.nic.in. The compartmental exams for Class 10 will be conducted on July 16, while the Class 12 examinations will be held from July 16 to July 24.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment exams: Date sheet

July 16, 2018: Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, French, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Home Science, Telegu-Telangana, Bhutia, Mizo

July 17, 2018: Mathematics, Painting, Hindustani Music

July 18, 2018: Social Science

July 19, 2018: Science (Theory and Practical)

July 20, 2018: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B

July 21, 2018: English Communicative, English Language and Literature

July 23, 2018: Urdu Course (A, B), Sanskrit

July 24, 2018: Foundation of Information Technology, Dynamics of Retailing, Information Technology, Introduction to Financial Market, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy

Minimum eligibility to apply for the compartment exams

Class 12 compartment students

Private candidates who appeared in March 2018 and declared as compartment are eligible to apply only in one subject in which placed in compartment . Candidate with six subjects and placed in compartment in two subjects shall appear in any one of two subjects.

or

Candidates who have appeared in six subjects in March 2018 and declared pass but could not clear one subject can appear in that subject in July 2018 examination as an Improvement category.

Class 10 Compartment students

Private candidates who appeared in March 2018 and declared as compartment are eligible to apply only in one or two subjects in which placed in Compartment.

