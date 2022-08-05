CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams date sheet released; check schedule

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment datesheeet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for class 10, 12 compartment exams 2022. The exams for both classes will begin on August 23. Candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website – cbse.gov.in

The class 12 exams will be conducted on August 23. The timings of exams are different as per the exam syllabus. The class 10 exam will begin on August 23 with the mathematic exam and will end on August 29 with language paper.

Students who applied for 6 or more subjects but were unable to pass any of the first 5 subjects, with the exception of language, declared pass by substituting the sixth subject from the failed subject are also permitted in compartment examinations to enhance performance in the failed subject.

All the candidates have been advised to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle. Reading time of 15 minutes will be given to the students to read the question paper.

As per the earlier notification released by the board, the compartment exams will only be conducted on term II syllabus in subjective mode. Candidates have to write their answers on the answer sheet provided by CBSE.

CBSE announced the class 10, 12 results on July 22. In Class 12 results, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent while in Class 10, 94.40 per cent of students managed to pass the exam. The board divided the academic year into two terms this year where term 1 exams were conducted in MCQ format and term 2 exam were conducted in subjective mode. For calculating the final result, 30:70 ratio was given to term 1 and term 2.