scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams date sheet released; check schedule

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exams 2022: The class 12 exams will be conducted on August 23. The timings of exams are different as per the exam syllabus. The class 10 exam will begin on August 23 with the mathematic exam and will end on August 29 with language paper. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 5, 2022 10:22:19 am
cbse compartment date sheet 2022Candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website - cbse.gov.in Express Photo by Arul Horizon.

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment datesheeet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for class 10, 12 compartment exams 2022. The exams for both classes will begin on August 23. Candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website – cbse.gov.in

The class 12 exams will be conducted on August 23. The timings of exams are different as per the exam syllabus. The class 10 exam will begin on August 23 with the mathematic exam and will end on August 29 with language paper. 

Read |CBSE 12th Results 2022: Pune boy battles cancer, secures 81% in board exams

Students who applied for 6 or more subjects but were unable to pass any of the first 5 subjects, with the exception of language, declared pass by substituting the sixth subject from the failed subject are also permitted in compartment examinations to enhance performance in the failed subject.

All the candidates have been advised to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle. Reading time of 15 minutes will be given to the students to read the question paper. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

As per the earlier notification released by the board, the compartment exams will only be conducted on term II syllabus in subjective mode. Candidates have to write their answers on the answer sheet provided by CBSE. 

CBSE announced the class 10, 12 results on July 22. In Class 12 results, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent while in Class 10, 94.40 per cent of students managed to pass the exam. The board divided the academic year into two terms this year where term 1 exams were conducted in MCQ format and term 2 exam were conducted in subjective mode. For calculating the final result, 30:70 ratio was given to term 1 and term 2. 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 10:18:48 am

Most Popular

1

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

5

Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi
Live Updates

China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging
Oppo Reno8 review

Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year
Movie Review

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement