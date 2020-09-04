CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment exams date sheet released, check schedule here

CBSE compartment exams to begin from September 22 (Representational image)

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the compartment exam date sheet for both class 10 and 12 students. Those who are unhappy with the marks that are given in the main result announced in July or those who were unable to clear the exam in the first go can appear for the compartment or improvement exam. The exams will begin from September 22 and will be held amid precautions.

Earlier, CBSE had cancelled the pending board exams due to the coronavirus and it had promoted students on the best of three modes of assessment in which for the exam for which students could not appear, an average of the highest of three marks obtained in the exams held was given to students.

CBSE class 10 date sheet

CBSE class 12 date sheet

All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle and water bottle. Further, it is mandatory for candidates to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth. The exam will be held amid physical distancing norms, as per CBSE. The entry time will be mentioned in the admit card. Answer booklets will be distributed from 10 am to 10:15 am. From 10:15 am – 10:30 am, a 15 minutes window will be given to candidates to read the question paper. At 10:30 am candidates will start writing the answers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd