Class 10, 12 board exams dates not decided, do not believe social media: CBSE

CBSE class 10, 12 board exams dates 2021: After social media posts claiming that the board exams for class 10 and 12 will be held in March had gone viral, CBSE released a clarification stating that it is yet to finalise the schedule. While the official statement by the board asks the stakeholders not to believe in any such information, it was the Minister of Education who had hinted at several changes in the board exams this year.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his address to students and other stakeholders on Thursday said that a delay in exams is likely and the norm of holding exams in March might not hold true if the coronavirus pandemic is not under control. He also said that there can be an alternative to practical exams this year since the schools remain close for the entire academic session due to the pandemic.

Further, there are many changes in the exam question paper this year. The question paper will be more application-based wherein the objective-type or MCQs could increase considerably along with internal choices, as reported by the indianexpress.com earlier. Referring to these changes, the minister said students will be given an ample amount of time to prepare for boards and dates will be announced well in advance.

CBSE too in its latest circular said, “CBSE is well aware of the condition of students and parents in the time of pandemic and, therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through Board website.”

Pokhriyal too told students, “We are with you” and all decisions will be taken keeping students’ interests in mind.

About 30 lakh students appear for the board exams every year. Last academic year, 31.14 lakh students had registered for CBSE board exams.

