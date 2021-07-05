CBSE Class 10, 12 exams: Board releases special assessment scheme for academic year 2021-22

CBSE has directed the schools to create a student profile for all assessment undertaken over the year and retain the evidences in digital format.(representational)

Considering the on-going Covid-19 pandemic situation and concerns regarding differential availability of electronic gadgets, connectivity and effectiveness of online teaching, the Central Board of Secondary Education today released a special assessment scheme for the academic year 2021-22.

As per the notified scheme, the academic session will be divided into two terms with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each term. The board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This is done to increase the probability of having a board conducted classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session.

Read | CBSE launches online system for students to get duplicate academic document

It further states that the syllabus for the board examination 2021-22 will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021. For academic transactions, however, schools will follow the curriculum and syllabus released by the CBSE. Schools will also use alternative academic calendars and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum

“Efforts will be made to make Internal Assessment/ Practical/ Project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks,” the notice states.

The CBSE has notified that internal assessment for classes 9 and 10 (throughout the year-irrespective of term I and II) would include the 3 periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/ speaking listening activities/ project. Whereas, for classes 11 and 12, internal assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II) would include end of topic or unit tests/ exploratory activities/ practicals/ projects.

CBSE has directed the schools to create a student profile for all assessment undertaken over the year and retain the evidences in digital format. CBSE will facilitate schools to upload marks of Internal Assessment on the CBSE IT platform

Guidelines for Term I examinations

At the end of the first term, the Board will organise Term I Examination in a flexible schedule to be conducted between November-December 2021 with a window period of 4-8 weeks for schools situated in different parts of country and abroad. Dates for conduct of examinations will be notified subsequently.

The question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. Duration of test will be 90 minutes and it will cover only the rationalised syllabus of term I only (i.e. approx. 50% of the entire syllabus). Question papers will be sent by the CBSE to schools along with the marking scheme. Marks of the Term I Examination will contribute to the final overall score of students.

Guidelines for Term II examinations

At the end of the second term, the Board would organize Term II or Year-end Examination based on the rationalised syllabus of Term II only (i.e. approximately 50% of the entire syllabus). This examination would be held around March-April 2022 at the examination centres fixed by the Board.

The paper will be of 2 hours duration and have questions of different formats (case-based/ situation based, open-ended- short answer/ long answer type). In case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examination a 90 minute MCQ based exam will be conducted at the end of Term II also. Marks of the Term II examination would contribute to the final overall score.