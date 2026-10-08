CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2027: Private candidates exam form out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination forms for private candidates appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examination 2027 today, October 8, on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
All the Class 10 and 12 students who could not pass the CBSE board exams last year or wish to improve their marks can now apply for the upcoming CBSE board exams 2027 only in online mode through the above-mentioned portal.
According to the notice released by the board on October 7, the last date to apply for the exams through the regular application window is announced as October 23.
Read | CBSE 10th, 12th Boards 2027 subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme out at cbseacademic.nic.in
In case candidates miss the regular deadline, they will still be able to apply for the exam from October 24 to October 31 by paying a late fee of Rs 2000 in addition to the regular examination fees.
CBSE is expected to release the CBSE Class 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 this month, although no official confirmation has been received from the board yet.
Check examination fees here
Class 10 and 12 private candidates can refer to the table given below to know the CBSE board exams 2027 fee for both theory and practical exams.
|Fee Type
|For Indian students
|For students from Nepal
|For students from other countries
|Theory exam fee
|Rs 320 per subject
|Rs 1,100 per subject
|Rs 2,200 per subject
|Practical fee
|Rs 160 per practical subject
|Rs 175 per practical subject
|Rs 375 per practical subject
Also Read | CBSE begins Class 10, 12 LOC submission for board exams 2027
The details of candidates who had appeared for the board exams last year will be auto-fetched while submitting the form and will be visible to them, as stated by the board.
The board has warned candidate against making wrong entries in their application form, giving a false statement, or producing an fake document as in such cases their forms will be rejected and the fee paid shall be forfeited.
CBSE has informed candidates that the examination centre will be allotted as per the choice of the city filled in the online form. Once the city of examination centre has been allotted, candidates will not be able to make any changes.