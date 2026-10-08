CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2027: Private candidates exam form out

The CBSE Class 12 board exams 2027 private candidates examination form is now available on cbse.gov.in (Photo: AI Generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination forms for private candidates appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examination 2027 today, October 8, on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

All the Class 10 and 12 students who could not pass the CBSE board exams last year or wish to improve their marks can now apply for the upcoming CBSE board exams 2027 only in online mode through the above-mentioned portal.

According to the notice released by the board on October 7, the last date to apply for the exams through the regular application window is announced as October 23.

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Read | CBSE 10th, 12th Boards 2027 subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme out at cbseacademic.nic.in