Board Exams 2027 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 exam dates soon for CBSE, TNDGE, KSEAB and more

Board Exams 2027 Live Updates: As the board exam season is about to commence, Class 10 and 12 students from different education boards across India await the exam schedule. While state boards such as Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh have already announced the Class 10 and 12 board exam dates for 2027, boards like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are expected to release them soon.

Last year, CBSE had released the tentative exam date sheet on September 24, while the final date sheet was released in October. However, this year, the board has not issued any clarification on the 10th and 12th board exam 2027 date sheet release date.

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Once the dates are announced, students will be able to access the date sheet from the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Plus One, Plus Two exam timetable 2027 on its official website, dge.tn.gov.in. According to the schedule, the Class 10 theory examinations will be conducted from March 17 to April 4, while the practical exam will be held from February 19 to February 26.

The TN Plus Two public examination 2027 will be carried out from March 3 to March 29 and the practicals will be conducted from February 8 to February 18.

Read | Tamil Nadu Board Time Table 2027: SSLC, Plus One, Plus Two exam dates out

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 examination 2027 will be conducted between February 8 and March 16, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 12 examination will be conducted between February 15 and March 11.

Also Read | Maharashtra 2027 HSC exam to begin on February 8, SSC from February 15

The subject-wise exam date sheet for both the classes will be released separately by the Maharashtra board.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the state board has released the tentative exam schedule for the SSLC exam 1 2027. The exam will be conducted from March 22 to April 5. The board is expected to announce the subject-wise Class 12 exam dates soon.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Time Table 2027: Check subject-wise dates, timings

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has yet to release the SSC and Inter public examination dates 2027. Previous academic year, the board had uploaded the complete exam schedule of Class 12 exam on October 3 while the date sheet for SSC or Class 10 exam was released on November 21.

Students appearing for the Class 10 or 12 examination from any of the boards mentioned above are required to keep a close check on the official websites of their board to get early updates.

Live Updates Oct 14, 2026 03:28 PM IST Board Exams 2027 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Plus One exam dates OUT The Tamil Nadu Plus One exam 2027 will be conducted from March 5 to April 1 in pen-and-paper mode across the state at various exam centres. Oct 14, 2026 03:23 PM IST Board Exams 2027 Live Updates: Check TN SSLC exam dates here The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 theory examinations will be conducted from March 17 to April 4, while the practical exam will be held from February 19 to February 26. Oct 14, 2026 03:18 PM IST Board Exams 2027 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu board exam dates announced The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the SSLC, Plus One, and Two exam timetable 2027 on its official website, dge.tn.gov.in. Students who are appearing for the board exams this academic year can access it online through the portal mentioned above. Oct 14, 2026 03:12 PM IST Board Exams 2027 Live Updates: CBSE likely to announce exam dates this month The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely release the 10th, 12th date sheets 2027 this month. The board, however, has not released any official confirmation regarding the same.