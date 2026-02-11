CBSE paper-checking, exam pattern changes in 2026: What’s new and how it affects you

CBSE's changes in 2026 Board exams for Classes 10th and 12 (AI generated image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out a series of structural changes for the 2026 board examinations, impacting both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The reforms span three key areas — exam pattern alignment under NEP 2020, introduction of two board exams for Class 10, and the launch of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer sheets.

Here’s a list of changes to help students, parents, and schools understand what’s new for 2026 exams.

On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12

In a major reform, CBSE has announced the introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations.

The Board conducts annual Board examinations for Classes 10, 12 for nearly 46 lakh students across India and 26 countries. With this shift, Class 12 answer scripts will now be evaluated digitally instead of the traditional physical mode. However, Class 10 answer books will continue to be evaluated physically in 2026.