CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 registration deadline extended for private candidates

Earlier the registration process was to end on February 22 which now will end on February 25, as per the official notice by CBSE. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representational)

CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to apply for class 10 and 12 board exams by private candidates. Those who have not yet applied can do so at cbse.gov.in. Earlier the registration process was to end on February 22 which now will end on February 25, as per the official notice by CBSE.

The board will hold the class 10 and 12 exams from May 4 to June 10. The class 12 exam will be conducted in two shifts to ensure most exams in the shortest time. In 2020, the exam schedule was of 45 days, however, in 2021 exam schedule is of 39 days. Accordingly, six days less is taken to conduct the exams in 2021. However, the board claims to have given “sufficient” time between exams of two main subjects to help students prepare.

The syllabus has been reduced by 30 per cent because of the loss of instructional hours due to the pandemic. The result will be announced by July 15, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had informed earlier. The exam will also have more application-based questions than earlier.

CBSE had last year introduced MCQs or application-based questions. The Ministry of Education, in an official notice, informed that the number of competency-based questions for classes 10 and 12 board exams will increase by 10 per cent every year in a phased manner.

Further, the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 suggests that CBSE to offer two-level examinations for English and Sanskrit languages. Currently, the mathematics exam is conducted in two-level — standard and basic for class 10.