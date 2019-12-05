CBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2020: Check marking scheme, passing marks

CBSE exams to be held in February. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image) CBSE exams to be held in February. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image)

CBSE class 10, 12 Board 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will make significant changes in class 10 and class 12 board exams from this year onwards, the Parliament was informed on Monday. Answering a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) said the ‘Board has taken many measures to make students stress-free‘.

CBSE, informed the HRD minister, provides pre and post examination tele counselling facilities through the centralised toll-free helpline. Students can also log on to http://www.cbse.nic.in and interact on exam related issues. The Board has published material on how to be stress-free and various techniques to avoid anxiety.

1. Changes in question paper: Students will get an additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper before they begin to write the answers. The question paper will also have 33 per cent options and more questions on higher-order thinking skills in comparison to questions based on rote memorisation. This, said Pokhriyal, will ensure a shift from content-based testing to problem-solving and competency-based testing.

2. Internal assessment: Instead of being of 100 marks, the theory exams will be for 80 marks. Internal assessment will amount to 20 marks in total in subjects where there is no practical assessment. While for those having practical exams, the marks allotted to the theory were already lesser. This has also changed the passing marks criteria of the board, subsequently. The CBSE has already released the practical examination schedule.

3. Lesser number of questions: To ensure that students do not find the paper to be too lengthy to complete in the stipulated time of three hours, the board has also reduced the number of questions. CBSE has also provided internal choices for students in at least 33 per cent questions in all major subjects, the Lok Sabha was informed.

4. Change in marking scheme: The Board will give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers given by students other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme. This has been done to encourage students to have better conceptual understanding and to be able to overcome issues related to rote-learning and rote-evaluation, the minister said.

5. Two-level mathematics: The board has decided to introduce two levels of examination in Mathematics for the students of Class 10 to cater for different kinds of learners and allow different levels of testing; this also aims to reduce overall student stress levels.

