CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board 2026 Exams: Advisory against fake news and rumours issued

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a public advisory cautioning students, parents, and schools against the circulation of fake news and rumours ahead of the CBSE Board Examinations 2026.
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations started on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. As many as 25,08,319 (14,08,546 male and 10,99,773 female) and 18,59,551 (10,27,552 male and 8,31,999 female) students in Class 10 and Class 12, respectively, are taking the board exam this year. As per data shared by CBSE, the Class 10 exams will be held for 83 subjects in 8,075 exam centres and Class 12 will be held for 120 total subjects in 7,574 centres.
In its advisory, CBSE warned that certain unscrupulous elements may attempt to spread misinformation on social media platforms during the examination period, including false claims about question paper leaks and the circulation of purported question papers.
Read More | CBSE ends manual paper checking for Class 12: Here’s what’s new for examiners and students
CBSE emphasised that such misleading information often creates unnecessary anxiety and confusion among students and parents, potentially affecting students’ preparation and performance during this crucial time.
Urging stakeholders to remain vigilant, the Board appealed to parents, students, and school authorities not to believe or forward unverified messages or rumours. It reiterated that strict action would be taken against individuals or groups found spreading misinformation or attempting to disrupt the examination process, in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.
Read More | CBSE Class 12th students can choose one subject for improvement in supplementary examination
The Board further assured that all necessary arrangements and stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth, secure, and fair conduct of the examinations, as in previous years.
For genuine updates and official information, CBSE advised stakeholders to rely solely on its official website – cbse.gov.in and verified communication channels. Contact details of regional offices and the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi are available on the official website.
Shweta Tiwari suggests a hygiene pouch for women, but Dr Geeta Jain stresses the importance of proper hand hygiene in preventing infections. Toilet sprays and wipes may not be medically necessary and can disrupt the body's natural bacteria. Overuse of intimate wipes can cause vaginal pH imbalance and discomfort. Consult a health practitioner before starting any routine.