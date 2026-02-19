CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board 2026 Exams: Advisory against fake news and rumours issued

For genuine updates and official information, CBSE advised stakeholders to rely solely on its official website – cbse.gov.in and verified communication channels (representative image/ Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a public advisory cautioning students, parents, and schools against the circulation of fake news and rumours ahead of the CBSE Board Examinations 2026.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations started on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. As many as 25,08,319 (14,08,546 male and 10,99,773 female) and 18,59,551 (10,27,552 male and 8,31,999 female) students in Class 10 and Class 12, respectively, are taking the board exam this year. As per data shared by CBSE, the Class 10 exams will be held for 83 subjects in 8,075 exam centres and Class 12 will be held for 120 total subjects in 7,574 centres.

In its advisory, CBSE warned that certain unscrupulous elements may attempt to spread misinformation on social media platforms during the examination period, including false claims about question paper leaks and the circulation of purported question papers.