CBSE Datesheet 2023 Live Updates: Date sheet released at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Datesheet 2023 (Released) Live Updates: Unlike 2022 when exams were held in two parts, CBSE will now hold single board exams. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Live Updates, Download CBSE 2023 Time-Table Live at cbse.gov.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the date sheet for the 2023 board exams. The detailed board sheet is now available at the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the CBSE board exams 2023 for class 10 will commence from February 15, 2023 and conclude on March 21, 2023. Similarly, class 12 board exams will take place between February 15, 2023 and April 5, 2023.

Unlike 2022 when exams were held in two parts, CBSE will now hold single board exams. It was earlier announced that the board exams for the ongoing academic season (2022-23) will be conducted in February 2023. Also, the exams will now be conducted on 100 per cent syllabus, like it was done in pre-pandemic years.

“In light of the lessening impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe the Board has decided to conduct 2023 examinations from the 15th of February, 2023,” reads the Board’s press release of July 22.

In the last session, CBSE results for class 10 and 12 were announced in July where class 12 recorded an overall passing percentage of 92.71 per cent, and 94.40 per cent of students managed to pass the class 10 exam.