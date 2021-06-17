CBSE CISCE Class 12th Result: Class 12 students unhappy with inclusion of Class 10, 11 marks 

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday finalised the marking scheme for class 12 students and will be assessed based on their marks in class 10, 11 and 12. The CISCE will also follow a similar scheme. The evaluation strategy will have a total of three parts – class 10 component (30 per cent) based on best three performing subjects in the board exams, class 11 component (30 per cent) will be based on the final exam and class 12 component (40 per cent) based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board.

However, students are not thrilled about the new marking scheme, particularly because of the inclusion of previous years’ marks. Students have been voicing out their discomfort on social media platforms including Twitter.

My brother's performance:

Class X- 88%

Class XI- Never got the final result/ marks from school.

Class XII- Got 30+/ 40 in unit tests

Didn't give English Pre- Board along with 20 other classmates, bcz JEE exam was on same day.

So what happens now? #CBSE #cbseclass12 — Mêghå बिष्ट (@theLazyMiss) June 17, 2021

Some students have apprehensions regarding the inclusion of Class 10 board exams, while others are concerned about their performance in Class 11.

‘I believe that considering the performance of class 10 and 12 is fair but taking 30 per cent of final exams of class 11 is not as it often not considered as the most serious academic year in comparison to class and 12 and might effect on the overall result,” Anant Jain, class 12 student of Vivekanand School, D-Block, Anand Vihar, Delhi, told indianexpress.com.

Another class 12 student, Ragini Ramanujam from Brigade School, JP Nagar, Bangalore, said, “I am pretty happy with the criteria because it works quite well for me, but I don’t think it makes much sense. Our subjects in classes 11 and 12 are different from class 10, so it is kind of weird to be taking class 10 marks in 12.”

She added, “However, I am happy about the fact that the results are not being prepared just based on class 12 pre-boards because those were really hard and we did not do too well in those. I did pretty well in class 11, but I know a lot of my friends did not do well at all. But the thing is, most of the people I know have already gotten into colleges or are relying on entrance exams, so it doesn’t matter too much anyway.”