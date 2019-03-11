CBSE Class 12 chemistry 2019: Revise these important topics before appearing for exam

One day before the Chemistry exam, students must be aware of the syllabus but there are some unmissable topics which are asked every year in the CBSE class 12 Chemistry board examination. The paper is often lengthy and has a lot of mugging up to do, but according to experts, if a student has the following questions covered, they can secure some quick points.

A Chemistry coach from Noida, Pradeep Jena told indianexpress.com, “There are 18 name reactions and two of them are asked in the exam every year. At least one question is asked from four mechanisms from alcohols and a question on density for one mark each. Compound formulaes and defect reasoning are some of the important questions.”

He informed, students, should revise the Raoult’s law, application-based numerics, positive or negative deviation from solutions chapter. Almost every year, there is a question based on the Nernst equation. A graph on strong and weak electrolytes and a question from primary or secondary cell is also important.

Zero order, molecularity, effect of temperature, unit of K, concentration and its effects on rates are a must from Kinetics. Application of colloidal solution, Number of articles (Z) are also important questions one must revise before the exam.

National academic director from Aakash Institutes, Anurag Tiwari, said, “Electrochemistry numerics, P-block elements, puzzles from organic chemistry, SN1, SN2 and Arrhenius equation are some of the questions asked every year. Students can check previous year papers and narrow down on topics and concepts from where questions are asked and revise those topics and concepts thoroughly to score better.”

He further suggested, “Students must read and scan the paper carefully. Every question is sub-divided and there are marks allotted to each part of it. The examinees need to attempt as much as they know and for each one, they will get marks. Students should accompany their answers with suitable reactions to get maximum marks. Step-wise marking is also there in CBSE board exams thus it is important to write bullet points, to the point answers rather than lengthy ones.”