CBSE chairperson writes to Board aspirants: Exams are not that big a deal

CBSE exams to begin from February 15 (Representational image) CBSE exams to begin from February 15 (Representational image)

CBSE Board exams 2020: With only a couple of days left for the Board exams 2020, the CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal writes a letter to Board aspirants. Recalling incidents of her colleague’s child who did well in life despite scoring averagely in board exams, the chairperson tells students that exams are not their key take away from school but memories and their personalities are.

“Board exams do not and cannot rule your life,” she said while adding, “We adults do not get to where we are today by being good at every subject and every activity in our school days. Schooling is surely about exposure to various subjects, but it is much more about learning to become a life-long learner and about acquiring values and skills.”

In video| CBSE Board exams 2020: How to prepare

She also added that the future recruiters will not be looking at marks of students but the skills they have learnt. “Your future employers may not always bother too much about the marks you get in school. They will want to know instead, whether you are capable of working hard or are a creative person. Some may want to check out your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Others may focus on good communication or collaboration skills,” the letter read.

She concluded the letter by wishing students luck and saying, “Kiddos, you got this!”. She also wished them for their future beyond exams too, “armed with the knowledge of all your inimitable capabilities, now go forth and attack your worries, lay them to rest, work hard and do your best.”

