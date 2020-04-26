CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal takes charge as School Education Secretary

Anita Karwal, CBSE chairperson (Express Photo) Anita Karwal, CBSE chairperson (Express Photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson Anita Karwal has been given the charge of secretary at the Department of School Education and Literacy. While the Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare has been given additional charge of Information and Broadcasting as the I&B Secretary Ravi Mittal will now be the secretary at the Department of Sports.

Karwal is a 1988 IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. She has been heading CBSE since 2017. She had replaced RK Chaturvedi. Before joining CBSE, Karwal was an additional secretary at the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry.

