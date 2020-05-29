CBSE cautions people against fictitious officials

CBSE advised its students, teachers to remain vigilant and prevent themselves from being cheated. File Photo CBSE advised its students, teachers to remain vigilant and prevent themselves from being cheated. File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cautioned students, parents against fictitious officials asking for money in lieu of increasing marks. In its advisory issued yesterday, the board said, “It has come to the notice of CBSE that some unscrupulous persons impersonating themselves as officers/ officials of CBSE are contacting general public claiming to have access to student marks data and asking for money in lieu of increasing marks.”

The board has advised people to remain vigilant and prevent themselves from getting cheated. “All the students/parents/schools are advised to remain alert and vigilant and prevent themselves from being cheated and share details with local police authorities for stringent action under the law,” read the advisory.

“The members of public are also advised to sensitise other public around them. The Board will not be responsible for any such fraudulent transactions and/or consequences arising out of it,” the advisory mentioned.

CBSE has recently announced to enable its students to appear for the pending board exams from the city they are in. To ensure this, students will have to give the details of their current status. By the first week of June, students will be informed about their exam centre, the board release mentioned.

The pending board examinations will be conducted from July 1 to 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd