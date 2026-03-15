CBSE cancels Class 12th board exams for students in Middle East Countries

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March and April 2026. According to the notice issued on March 15, the cancellation applies to students scheduled to appear for the examination in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The circular addressed to principals of all CBSE-affiliated schools in the Middle East region states that the decision follows a review of the feasibility of conducting board examinations in the affected countries, taking into account inputs and requests received from schools and local authorities.

Important Update on CBSE Class XII Exams in Middle East Countries CBSE has issued Circular -6 regarding cancellation of Board Exams of Class XII in Middle East countries See attachment for further details pic.twitter.com/FfZc5vKMHT — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 15, 2026

In its circular, the Board laid out three key decisions. All Class 12 examinations scheduled from March 16, 2026, to April 10, 2026, stand cancelled for students in the seven affected countries.

Examinations that were previously postponed via circulars dated March 1, March 3, March 5, March 7, and March 9, 2026, also stand cancelled.

The mode of declaration of results for Class 12 candidates in these countries will be communicated separately in due course.

The circular has been issued by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, and copies have been forwarded to Indian ambassadors across all seven affected nations, the Consul General of India in Dubai, and the Director of CBSE RO and CoE in Dubai.

Initially, CBSE had postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations scheduled for March 2 and March 3 in the Middle East region. The circular was issued on March 1. Then, on March 3, CBSE issued another circular announcing the postponement of the March 5 and March 6 Class 10 and Class 12 exams in the Middle East region including in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. It said it would review the situation on March 5 and take “appropriate decisions” with regard to examinations scheduled from March 7.

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Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the cancellation of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The cancellation of Classes 10 and 12 comes amid the current security situation in the Middle East. The UAE has also announced an early start to the spring break for schools and universities, with students and staff set to be on break between March 9 and March 22.

CISCE chief executive and secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel, confirming to the indianexpress.com, stated that CISCE results will be determined through an alternative assessment method. Details regarding the evaluation process will be shared later. The Class 10 and Class 12 results of the students affected by the cancellation of the 2026 board exams will be declared along with the results for Indian students, Dr Emmanuel added.