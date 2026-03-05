CBSE cancels Class 10 exams in the Middle East till March 11; Class 12 paper postponed

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all upcoming Class 10 board examinations for students in the Middle East region, while Class 12 examinations scheduled for March 7 have been postponed, according to a fresh circular issued by the board on March 5, 2026.
The decision, as per the latest notice, applies to CBSE-affiliated schools located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The circular, issued by Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, states that the decision was taken after a critical review of the prevailing situation in parts of the Middle East. The board has also indicated that further updates regarding Class 12 examinations scheduled later in March will be communicated after another review.
As per the notice, all CBSE Class 10 examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, stand cancelled for students appearing from the Middle East region. In addition, the board clarified that examinations earlier postponed on March 2, March 5, and March 6 will also remain cancelled.
The circular reads:
“All examinations scheduled from 07.03.2026 to 11.03.2026 stand cancelled.”
This effectively means that no further Class 10 examinations will be conducted in the affected Middle Eastern countries. The board has stated that the mode of declaration of results for Class 10 candidates from these regions will be notified separately in due course.
While the circular does not specify the evaluation method yet, CBSE is expected to release detailed instructions later regarding how marks will be calculated or awarded for the cancelled examinations.
For Class 12 students, the board has postponed the examination scheduled on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The circular states that revised dates for the postponed examination will be announced later.
CBSE further informed that the situation will be reviewed again on March 7, following which the board will issue appropriate directions regarding examinations scheduled from Monday, March 9, 2026 onwards. This means that the status of subsequent Class 12 examinations in the region will depend on the board’s next assessment of the situation.
The board has advised all Class 12 students in the affected countries to remain in close contact with their respective schools and regularly follow official announcements. Schools have also been instructed to keep students informed about any updates regarding revised schedules or examination arrangements.
The circular has been formally communicated to principals of CBSE-affiliated schools across Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, ensuring that institutions promptly notify students and parents about the changes.
Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education had already postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled on March 5 and March 6 across the Middle East region, citing the prevailing situation in the area. The Board had said that the exams would be conducted on revised dates and that it would review the circumstances before taking a call on papers scheduled from March 7 onwards. The decision applied to CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where thousands of Indian students appear for the board exams each year.