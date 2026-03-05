CBSE cancels Class 10 exams in the Middle East till March 11; Class 12 paper postponed

The board exams 2026 for Class 8th will commence on February 24, while the Class 11 examinations are set to begin on February 25. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all upcoming Class 10 board examinations for students in the Middle East region, while Class 12 examinations scheduled for March 7 have been postponed, according to a fresh circular issued by the board on March 5, 2026.

The decision, as per the latest notice, applies to CBSE-affiliated schools located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The circular, issued by Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, states that the decision was taken after a critical review of the prevailing situation in parts of the Middle East. The board has also indicated that further updates regarding Class 12 examinations scheduled later in March will be communicated after another review.