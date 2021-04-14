Board exams: Have enough data to assess Class X students, say principals of Delhi schools

Most principals and teachers in Delhi welcomed Wednesday’s announcement on CBSE exams, while also awaiting the Board’s decision on how class X students will be assessed.

The Board notified that in the case of class XII exams, the situation would be reviewed on June 1 and that a notice of at least 15 days would be given before the start of exams. In case of class X, exams have been cancelled and the result will be prepared “on the basis of an objective criterion to be prepared by the board”.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj said the board is yet to formulate the criteria and that he is not in a position to comment on it now.

Minakshi Kushwaha, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan, said schools have enough data based on which students can be promoted to the next grade, but would have to decide how to go about the process of allocating streams to students once they are promoted to class XI.



“This was the best solution at the current moment. The order detailing the criteria is yet to come but there is enough data through which evaluation can be done. In the window during which schools were open in Delhi, we conducted three sets of offline exams for students and we did a practical. Those who want to write Board exams at a later stage for purposes such as foreign admissions will be given a chance, as stated by the Board… However only a few students did not write the offline exams we had conducted for some reason or the other, like some were scared of Covid exposure. I have called a meeting at my school to think about what can be done for them, particularly for stream allocation,” she said.

“Apart from pre-board exams, every school has performance records of all class X students. I don’t think it will be difficult to find a basis to promote those students. The class XII students will have to wait but the current situation is just not permitting that their exams be conducted now. But I think the Board has given them a comfortable window,” said Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, Rohini.

The principal of a Delhi government school said that the decision was on expected lines. “It also gives a little more time to class XII students who have been preoccupied with the many competitive entrance exams since February… In case of class X, what is a matter of concern is that some of our students did not appear for the pre-board exams which we held in our school. We can only wait to see what criteria the Board will decide on,” he said.