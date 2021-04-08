CBSE Class 10th, 12th sample paper released, here’s direct link

CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam will begin from May 4.

CBSE has released the sample papers of the board exams for classes 10 and 12 on their official website. The sample papers are prepared based on the syllabus of the examinations. Appearing candidates can get a fair idea about the exam pattern and type of questions.

The sample papers have been released along with their marking schemes on the official site of CBSE. Candidates who will be appearing for the Class 10, 12 Board examination can download the sample papers by following these simple steps given below.

How to access the class 10 and 12 sample papers:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Academic Website’

Step 3: On the homepage, click on ‘Sample Question Papers’ from the navigation bar

Step 4: Select ‘SQP 2020-21’ and then class 10 or 12 to get the sample papers

Read | CBSE ‘exam schedule’ circulating on social media is fake: Official

CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam will begin from May 4, however class 10 exam will end on June 7 and class 12 on June 14.