CBSE Fake News Alert: Viral circular claiming cancellation of re-evaluation is fabricated, says Board

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday was compelled to step in and debunk yet another piece of misinformation circulating on social media — this time, a fabricated circular falsely claiming that the Board had cancelled its Class 10 and Class 12 re-evaluation process and the facility for students to obtain photocopies of their answer books.
The Board, through its official handle, posted, “Fake information is being circulated claiming that the Board has cancelled the process of obtaining photocopies of answer books and revaluation. This Circular is FAKE. Beware of fake news and rumours. Always verify information through official sources.” For more updates on CBSE exams, rechecking, etc, check IE Education.
The alert comes at a time when lakhs of Class 10 and Class 12 students are actively considering whether to apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets.
Fake News Alert!
A fake information is being circulated claiming that the process of obtaining photocopies of answer books and revaluation has been cancelled by the Board.
❌ This Circular is #FAKE
🚫 Beware of fake news and romours
▶️ Always verify information through… pic.twitter.com/Ljs8mW6HCh
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 23, 2026
The fabricated document, which bore a superficial resemblance to an official CBSE notification — complete with letterhead formatting and the Board’s logo, along with the controller of examination signature — falsely stated that CBSE had suspended its established processes for issuing answer book photocopies and for re-evaluation of answer scripts. The circular offered no credible reasoning and cited no rule or legal basis.
The Board confirmed that no such order cancelling re-evaluation has been issued, and that its standard post-result processes remain fully operational. Students wishing to obtain photocopies of evaluated answer books or apply for re-evaluation may do so through the official portal at cbse.gov.in, within the stipulated deadlines.
“Beware of fake news and rumours. Always verify information through official CBSE channels,” the Board reiterated, urging students, parents, and educators not to forward unverified communications.
Meanwhile, CBSE has extended the last date for students to obtain scanned photocopies of their Class 12 board examination answer books to May 24. As per the circular issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, the extension comes amid unprecedented traffic and repeated attempts of unauthorised interference on its website. Earlier, the last date to apply for the scanned copies was May 23.