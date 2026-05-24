CBSE Fake News Alert: Viral circular claiming cancellation of re-evaluation is fabricated, says Board

The alert comes at a time when lakhs of Class 10 and Class 12 students are actively considering whether to apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. (Image: CBSEX account)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday was compelled to step in and debunk yet another piece of misinformation circulating on social media — this time, a fabricated circular falsely claiming that the Board had cancelled its Class 10 and Class 12 re-evaluation process and the facility for students to obtain photocopies of their answer books.

The Board, through its official handle, posted, “Fake information is being circulated claiming that the Board has cancelled the process of obtaining photocopies of answer books and revaluation. This Circular is FAKE. Beware of fake news and rumours. Always verify information through official sources.” For more updates on CBSE exams, rechecking, etc, check IE Education.