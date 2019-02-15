CBSE exams: What is ‘creative marking’ and why should you care?

CBSE board exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice stating that consideration should be given to “creative answers” by students in the board examinations. The Class 12 exams have begun and Class 10 will commence from next week.

Talking to indianexpress.com, CBSE spokesperson, Rama Sharma said that the move is being implemented to give a boost to conceptual learning and curb cramming. “Students are habitual of writing answers as written in the textbooks. It is important that they develop their own style of writing and not mere reproduce what the books say. Thus, we have issued instructions to give consideration to students who adopt their own writing style.”

“As long as a student writes the correct answer, their mode of expression or language should be considered. This would help them to focus more on concepts and promote innovation, expression and conceptual learning,” she added.

CBSE board exams: Important instructions

Students often are hesitant to attempt their style of writing stating that they might lose marks, said Sharma. CBSE has trained teachers and exam evaluators in this regard. The board informed, “The training sessions have been going on since a year now. We have noted the feedback, based on which further instructions and training has been given to teachers, principals and other stakeholders who would be evaluating the board exams.”

Among the latest initiatives, CBSE had organised a webinar (online seminar) in which three lakh teachers and principals participated. The board said they aim for an error-free examination system.

Meanwhile, CBSE has issued a circular informing they are planning to bring both class 10 and class 12 results earlier this year as compared to previous years. Talking to indianexpress.com, CBSE spokesperson said, “Security, evaluation, error-free and a timely result, it is all connect and we have been holding training sessions since last year to achieve the same.”

IT security measures

The board has also tightened the security measures after class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics question papers were allegedly leaked last year.

Among tech-based initiatives, CBSE has launched exam centre locator app, geo-tagged time-based tracking and monitoring of confidential materials, live web streaming from exam centres.

It has also adopted TETRA — theory evaluation trend analysis — a system which facilitates real-time evaluation monitoring and also allows trend analysis and visualisation of scoring patterns by students in different regions, cities and across different sets.