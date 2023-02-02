CBSE begins registrations for storytelling competition for classes 3-12; check how to register

CBSE Storytelling Competition: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the storytelling competition for the session 2022-23. The competition is for all the students from classes 3 to 12. Candidates can register from the CBSE storytelling web portal on the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in. The last date to complete the registration process is February 12, 2023.

The storytelling competition organised by CBSE will be held at multiple levels — school level, regional level and national level. Students can choose from a wide variety of unique and innovative topics which the board has listed for the storytelling competition.

CBSE storytelling competition: participation level

School level: Schools conducted a storytelling competition, on their own, from January 17 to 31, for all categories and select one best entry in each category to participate at the regional level.

Regional level: The regional level competition will be conducted digitally from February 1 to 12 through the CBSE storytelling app. At the regional level, one best stories of each category will be selected from each CBSE region. Each winner will get an online merit certificate.

National level: The best entries selected at the regional level will be evaluated digitally at the national level by a committee of experts. The winners will get an online merit certificate.

CBSE storytelling competition: how to upload video

The uploading of storytelling videos by schools for the regional level can be done from February 1 to 12. Schools can upload videos of the students using an android phone only through the CBSE storytelling app. Before uploading storytelling videos, schools need to obtain a consent letter from parents or guardians of students whose videos are being uploaded.

CBSE storytelling competition: video regulations

The size of the video should not be more than 2 MB. For the primary category (classes 3 to 5), the duration of the video needs to be 2 minutes, for the middle category (classes 6 to 8) the duration of the video should be 2-3 minutes and for the secondary and senior secondary category (classes 9 to 12) the duration of the video should be 3-4 minutes. The assessment will be done on the basis of creativity, fluency, content delivery, coherence and expression.