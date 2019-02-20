Toggle Menu
CBSE board exams: Special relaxations for army kids, check updates

Giving relaxation to children of men fighting against left-wing extremists terrorists, CBSE has allowed them to chose their exam centre of their own and re-appear for any subject later.

CBSE board exams for class 10 will begin from February 21, 2019. (Representational Image)

CBSE board exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to provide special relaxations for the children of ex-servicemen, those fighting in armed forces, military and para-military forces.

Student matching the criteria, will be able to change their exam centre for class 10 or class 12 board exam 2019 to the same city. The practical exams will be conducted again on April 10 for these students in their respective schools, in case they have missed it in the first attempt.

Candidates can choose the exam centre in their own city or outside. Students can also choose to appear in any offered subject later, according to the official release.

The relaxation by the CBSE comes in wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed last week.

The official release states, the relaxations will be available to children of those who are fighting terrorism and “left-wing” extremists for the country and martyred in the line of duty.

