Wednesday, April 14, 2021
CBSE Board exams: PM Modi to chair meeting with Education Minister, other officials today

Sources in the Education Ministry had told The Indian Express that holding the examinations on time seems “difficult”, given the increase in fresh infections.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 14, 2021 11:59:13 am
A decision on CBSE board exams is likely to be announced today. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Amid mounting pressure over the Centre to postpone the CBSE Board exams scheduled for next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will hold a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other important officials at 12 pm to discuss the issue, sources told The Indian Express. The government is likely to consider postponing the exams as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across states.

Sources in the Education Ministry had told The Indian Express that holding the examinations on time seems “difficult”, given the increase in fresh infections. CBSE’s offline examinations are scheduled to begin on May 4.

Opposition leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi have been appealing to the Centre to postpone board exams. Parents, child rights bodies, several state governments have also made similar appeals to the centre to reconsider the plan to conduct offline CBSE board exams next month.

Over 1.84 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Maharashtra, which will impose strict restrictions from today evening, have deferred the HSC, SSC exam dates.

